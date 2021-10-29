CHAMISA SECURITY AIDE ARRESTED FOR FORGING NUMBER PLATES

MDC Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, is embroiled in a vehicle number plates forgery scam after one of his close security details was arrested for driving a Toyota Fortuner displaying Mercedes Benz registration plates.

Mhaka Chishanga, who was part of Mr Chamisa’s advance security, was also charged for driving without displaying the rear number plate.

Mr Chamisa visited Makoni Central and South constituencies last week where he met his party supporters.

Chishanga, who is represented by Mr Taurai Khupe of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers, was granted $25 000 bail with reporting conditions by Rusape magistrate, Ms Rufaro Mangwiro, who adjourned the matter to November 4.

Prosecutor, Mr Justice Masanganise, said Chishanga also had affixed another number plate on the windscreen which belongs to Bestbake Foods.

“The accused person is employed by MDC Alliance as a driver, and is a holder of a valid driver’s licence. On October 21, Chishanga was driving a Toyota Fortuner, Registration Number AEC8562, and was arrested by police details who were manning a roadblock for failing to affix a rear number plate. The motor vehicle was impounded and referred to Rusape Central Police Station.

“While at the police station, an inspection was made on the accused person’s vehicle by the police, and it was observed that the third number plate AEC8562 was different from the affixed front number plate, ACO3818,” said Mr Masanganise.

Further checks were made with the Central Vehicle Registry which revealed that the affixed front number plate – ACO3018 – belonged to a Mercedes Benz which was allocated to Mr Nelson Chamisa whose given address was Number 2623, Kuwadzana, Harare.

The third number plate which was on the front windscreen belongs to Bestbake Foods of Number 18, Spurn Road, Ardebeine, Waterfalls, Harare. Manica Post