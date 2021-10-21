CHAMISA BLOCKING OUR INVESTIGATIONS : COPS

Police say the MDC Alliance is not complying with investigations following allegations that its leader Mr Nelson Chamisa had survived an “assassination attempt” in Mutare this week.
Police confirmed receiving a report of the allegations from
the MDC Alliance Vice President Lynette Karenyi.
There were allegations in some sections of the media this
week, alleging that Mr Chamisa’s convoy was intercepted by heavily armed Zanu
PF youths who fired gunshots, hitting a rear window on the opposition leader’s
vehicle on the outskirts of Mutare.
Mr Chamisa was reported to be on a tour of Manicaland
province.
He was reported to have been coming from Birchenough Bridge
and Chipinge headed for Mutare when the alleged incident occurred.
In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that police had received such a report and a
team of detectives had since been dispatched to Manicaland to investigate the
matter.
He, however, said the opposition political party was not
complying with investigations.
“A report was made late at night by Lynette Karenyi and
when the police requested to attend the scene, they refused. Police then
requested to have statements of the occupants of the vehicles be recorded and
they refused again.
“A team from the Ballistics and Forensic Unit in Mutare
also wanted to attend the scene but they refused again to show them the scene
or area where the incident had occurred,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said as part of the investigations, police
had requested the MDC Alliance officials to also bring the vehicles involved in
the allegations for forensic examination but they have also not been
cooperating.
“Police is ready to conduct investigations and a team of
investigators has been dispatched to Mutare to conduct investigations and we
want to urge them to cooperate with investigations.
“Police wants to attend the scene to gather evidence and if
possible for any suspect involved in such allegations to be picked up,” he
said.
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere is yet to respond
to questions sent to her by The Herald. Herald
