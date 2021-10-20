CHAMISA BLOCKED YET AGAIN

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was yesterday blocked again by some Zanu PF youths and security details at Troutbeck turn-off in Nyanga when he was on his way to Ruwangwe, a day after a suspected attempt on his life along Masvingo-Mutare Highway.
On Tuesday, Chamisa’s convoy was intercepted by heavily
armed Zanu PF youth, who allegedly fired gunshots, hitting a rear window on the
opposition leader’s vehicle on the outskirts of Mutare.
MDC Alliance Manicaland provincial spokesperson David
Panganai confirmed the incident.
“There were disturbances today (yesterday) after our
president Nelson Chamisa and his convoy was blocked at Troutbeck turn-off by
some Zanu PF supporters and security details while he was on his way to
Ruwangwe,” Panganai said.
“What Zanu PF is doing shows that they are panicking; they
know that they are not going to win in the upcoming elections.”
Zanu PF Mutare district co-ordination committee secretary
for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani, who reportedly led the militant Zanu PF
youth in the alleged Chamisa assassination attempt, refused to comment saying
he would hold a Press conference over the matter.
MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti accused Zanu PF of
attempting to assassinate Chamisa to avoid President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s
embarrassing defeat in the 2023 general elections.
Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Biti said the attempts on Chamisa’s life were part of a serious onslaught on their leader by Zanu PF which started with the March 2020 Supreme Court ruling that triggered chaos in the opposition.
“We are seriously concerned that the attacks on our
president are consistent with the attacks that we have seen on our party since
the March 30, 2020 when that Supreme Court judgment was handed down,” Biti
said,
“We have seen vicious attacks on our party, the withdrawal
of MPs, the withdrawal of councillors, the takeover of our party head office,
the multiple charges brought against literally everyone in our top leadership.”
The Supreme Court in March last year ruled that Chamisa was
not the legitimate leader of the opposition party, reinstating then leader of
the other faction, Thokozani Khupe as the leader. The move resulted in mass
recalls of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors.
Chamisa has been under attack since last week when he began
a whirlwind tour of provinces to drum up support ahead of the 2023 elections.
He was attacked in Masvingo last week by a group of ruling
party supporters who were waving placards, accusing him of inviting sanctions
on the country.
Zanu PF and its supporters have, however, accused Chamisa
of stage-managing the attacks to draw the attention of the international
community, allegations the opposition has denied.
“Zanu PF has always blamed the victims. It didn’t start
with us. If you have studied the history of Gukurahundi constantly, Joshua
Nkomo and Zapu was blamed,” Biti said.
“As I am talking to you right now, Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia
Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are facing a crime of having abducted themselves.
“So, we are not going to entertain and go into false
narratives. The president was attacked not just yesterday, but also in
Masvingo. That is not the first time we have been assaulted over and over
again. The same man was assaulted and brutalised at the Harare International
Airport, Morgan Tsvangirai and others were brutalised at a police station.
“We were blamed. The blame game is the language of
fascists. It didn’t start with Emmerson and it won’t end with Emmerson.”
Biti alleged that Mnangagwa was running scared of the 2023
general elections more than he ever did the 2018 polls and as a result, was
punishing Chamisa and his team for having defeated Zanu PF in the last
elections.
“Zanu PF is organising its own internal activities,
Mnangagwa is opening tuckshops literally everyday and crowds are attending
those meetings. So, it is a de facto ban of our movement and the reason is very
simple; Mnangagwa did not win the 2018 elections. He lacks legitimacy and so he
is punishing us for winning and beating him in the 2018 elections.” Newsday
No amount of thuggery by ZANU PF will stop the people’s movement from converging for change and securing 6 million votes in 2023. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/XFISF8o8ii— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 20, 2021
0 comments:
Post a Comment