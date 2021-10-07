BUSINESSMAN ROBBED, TIED UP IN HIS HOME

Six armed robbers pounced on prominent Chiredzi businessman Venancio Kurauone who runs an engineering company called Tradecode Investments last week on Sunday and escaped with undisclosed large sums of money.
The robbery took place at around 3am at Kurauone’s house at
667 Kingfisher Road in Chiredzi’s upmarket suburb and the businessman was left
tied with electric cables.
The robbers gained entry into the yard and the house after
they broke the gate .They then drugged the dogs which slept until the next
morning. They entered the house through the window.
When they entered the house they started banging the doors
to attract attention and that is when Kurauone came to check what was happening
and they demanded cash.
He handed US$800 to the robbers and they later tied him and
his wife with ropes and started ransacking the house.
They scared the family out of its wits by pointing guns at
Kurauone, his wife and children. They ransacked the whole house for an hour
taking away whatever cash they came across including cellphones.
Kurauone confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa
said they have recovered cellphones worth US$ 250 and that investigations are
underway.
The incident happened barely a month after another Chiredzi
businessman Five Muchehiwa was robbed of US$5 000. There are suspicions that
the robberies are being committed by the same group.
“Six armed robbers stormed into my house wearing masks.
They demanded cash and I handed over what I had to them. They tied us with
ropes and beat us up demanding more cash.
“It was a horror especially to my kids. A gun was pointed
at them. My wife and I were also assaulted. Chiredzi is no longer a safe
place,” said Kurauone. Masvingo Mirror
