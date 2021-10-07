BUSINESSMAN ROBBED, TIED UP IN HIS HOME

Six armed robbers pounced on prominent Chiredzi businessman Venancio Kurauone who runs an engineering company called Tradecode Investments last week on Sunday and escaped with undisclosed large sums of money.

The robbery took place at around 3am at Kurauone’s house at 667 Kingfisher Road in Chiredzi’s upmarket suburb and the businessman was left tied with electric cables.

The robbers gained entry into the yard and the house after they broke the gate .They then drugged the dogs which slept until the next morning. They entered the house through the window.

When they entered the house they started banging the doors to attract attention and that is when Kurauone came to check what was happening and they demanded cash.

He handed US$800 to the robbers and they later tied him and his wife with ropes and started ransacking the house.

They scared the family out of its wits by pointing guns at Kurauone, his wife and children. They ransacked the whole house for an hour taking away whatever cash they came across including cellphones.

Kurauone confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they have recovered cellphones worth US$ 250 and that investigations are underway.

The incident happened barely a month after another Chiredzi businessman Five Muchehiwa was robbed of US$5 000. There are suspicions that the robberies are being committed by the same group.

“Six armed robbers stormed into my house wearing masks. They demanded cash and I handed over what I had to them. They tied us with ropes and beat us up demanding more cash.

“It was a horror especially to my kids. A gun was pointed at them. My wife and I were also assaulted. Chiredzi is no longer a safe place,” said Kurauone. Masvingo Mirror