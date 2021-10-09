68 BUSES SEIZED FOR SMUGGLING

SIXTY-EIGHT (68) buses suspected to be transporting smuggled goods worth millions between Zimbabwe and South Africa were intercepted by the National Security Taskforce over the past 30 days.
The buses were busted between September 1 and October 8 on
major highways from Beitbridge to Bulawayo, Harare and other urban centres.
During the same period, 10 000 people were arrested and
fined, while others were hauled before the courts for various
cross-border-related crimes.
A border security official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said buses were being intercepted at police checkpoints and the
border post.
The official said in the last three days, three buses were
intercepted along the highway leading to Harare carrying an assortment of
undeclared goods.
“We have taken the buses to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
(ZIMRA) for import duty calculations,” said the official.
“One of the buses, Mulaudzi Transport, was intercepted at
the Chicago checkpoint loaded with various goods we believe had been smuggled.
“The bus was half-full with the goods, mainly bales of new
clothes, and its trailer was also loaded to full capacity.
“The other two are Graca Luxury Coaches and Vuki.
“We are not relenting; we will not give the smugglers any
breathing space.”
Our Bulawayo Bureau later established that some of the
contraband includes electrical gadgets, groceries and other prohibited goods.
Authorities believe smuggling syndicates are shipping the
smuggled goods through illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River before
loading them in buses headed to various towns and cities across the country.
Others are using buses carrying Zimbabwean migrants
returning home by road through Beitbridge Border Post.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.
Zimbabwe has beefed up security along its border with South
Africa after it emerged that smuggling and other crimes were rife along the
border.
Drones have been deployed for airborne security patrols,
while police and army horse-mounted units and the canine sections are on the
ground. Sunday Mail
