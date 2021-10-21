350 MPs HEAD TO VIC FALLS FOR SEMINAR

PARLIAMENT will this weekend conduct its 2022 pre-budget consultations at the luxurious Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls, with 350 legislators and other officials set to be flown to the resort city on a chartered plane.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda yesterday told journalists that the gathering, which will run from today to Tuesday, will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols. He said pre-budget seminars were imperative as they encapsulated the major roles of oversight, legislative and representation that MPs play.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage and final modalities are being put in place for successful outing,” Chokuda said.

“Cognisant of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic among us, the seminar will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols. Masks and sanitisers have been procured, while social distancing will be observed.”

He said MPs and other delegates would be required to produce valid COVID-19-free certificates to access the venue.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced that a chartered flight would be secured for MPs.

Elephant Hills Hotel costs US$276 per unit for bread and breakfast.

The pre-budget seminar follows recent countrywide public hearings organised by Parliament as a precursor to the national budget announcement by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube anytime soon. Newsday