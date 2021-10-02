2O THROW THEMSELVES UNDER TRAINS N GWERU

Throwing oneself at speeding trains as a way of committing suicide is alarming as it is becoming more and more popular in Gweru.

Twenty people committed suicide in the Midlands city this year alone after they threw themselves at moving trains, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Midlands Traffic Chief – Sup Nyembesi Mureri has said.

She said this during the NRZ Safety Week celebrations on Friday, adding that another eight were injured at rail crossings. She urged motorists to exercise caution at railway crossings as many accidents were happening there.

“The number of people who commit suicide by throwing themselves at moving trains is disturbing. Also of concern is the increasing number of people injured in accidents at railway crossings and we urge motorists to exercise caution.

“NRZ urges extreme caution among drivers when they approach railway crossings. We must protect and save precious lives.

“It is saddening to note that accidents continue to occur at rail /road level crossings despite that drivers are aware of the need to exercise extreme caution whenever approaching rail/road level crossings,” said Mureri. Masvingo Mirror