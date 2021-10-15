15 COPS IN COURT FOR BASHING ZANU PF SUPPORTERS

FIFTEEN police officers, who were arrested on Wednesday, have been taken to court for allegedly disrupting a Zanu PF meeting and assaulting party members in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province, two weeks ago.
The 15 were taken to court yesterday to answer to a charge
of public violence. They were thrown into cells in police uniform, according to
police sources.
Dick Wisdom Mhonda (38), Munyaradzi Mwaka Marowa (32),
Tatenda Bradwell Makuvaza (28), Ndlela Madhenkosi (29), Darlington Tsikai (34),
Evidence Kusemwaenda (33), Yeukai Beatrice Guvamombe (36), Allex Zviramwa (43),
Raymond Guveya (35), Trymore Nyambo (37), Tawanda Chakanyuka (32), Martin
Mutize (32), Victor Sibanda (34), Emmanuel Timoti (39) and Brian Hlahla (41)
are all from Bindura Rural Police Station.
Part of the charge sheet read: “On October 5, 2021, at
Mupandira Business Centre, Musana, Bindura, the accused, who are police
officers and their accomplices, who are still at large, went to the place of
occurrence armed with batons and tear canisters.
“The accused also had two police dogs and were driving in
three private motor vehicles, a Honda Fit, a Nissan Vanette belonging to Lloyd
Chiropa, who is still outstanding, and a Nissan Sunny belonging to accused
number one.
“The accused were numbering 18. Upon arrival at the
business centre, the accused, without being provoked, disembarked from the
motor vehicles and indiscriminately assaulted the complainants using batons.”
The charge sheet further read: “The accused also set the police dogs and
released tear smoke on the complainants which caused pandemonium at the
business centre. By so doing, the accused forcibly and, to a serious extent,
disturbed peace, security or order of the public and invaded the rights of the
complainants.
“The complainants sustained varying degrees of injuries and
were referred to hospital for treatment. The medical reports can be produced as
evidence.”
They appeared before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera
with prosecutor Clement Kuwanda saying the 15 did not deserve bail because as
police officers they were conversant with the country’s porous borders, which
makes them potential flight risks.
They were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.
Some of the complainants, the police said, were old and
disabled, hence the moral blameworthiness of the accused was very high.
According to police sources, the 15 were arrested for
bashing Zanu PF supporters who were at a district restructuring meeting at the
business centre.
This was after three of their members had been beaten up
by ruling party supporters while trying
to arrest a suspect, who is believed to be a Zanu PF member.
“Three police officers went to arrest a wanted person and
upon arresting, people from the village including the accused began to attack
the police, leading to one of the police officers getting seriously injured,” a
police source said.
“The other police officers then reacted in a bid to arrest
the culprits, so in the process interrupted a Zanu PF meeting. Now the police
are under fire for reacting and disrupting Zanu PF elections. Things have
turned nasty.”
On October 11, officer commanding Mashonaland Central
province Commissioner Priscilla Makotose and one Superintendent J Pauta of
police intelligence were transferred from the province in what sources claimed
was victimisation for allowing police officers to assault Zanu PF members.
Makotose has been transferred to Manicaland where she is
swapping with Commissioner W Makechemu while Pauta has been posted to Midlands
where he is swapping with Superintendent T Chikarahate.
National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the transfers
were routine and sanctioned by Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.
But sources said the officer-in-charge of Bindura Rural
Police Station was summoned to Harare to explain why his subordinates attacked
the Zanu PF supporters.
The source claimed political pressure from the ruling
party. Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe hails from Mashonaland Central
province.
Before the officers’ arrest, Zanu PF members were posting
on WhatsApp groups in the province expressing shock that police had the
audacity to attack ruling party supporters, something they claimed never
happened during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s rule.
Early this month, police in Mashonaland Central warned of
an increase in police officers violating the Police Act. Newsday
