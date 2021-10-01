1 000 HA SUGARCANE ESTATE FOR SUPER FARMER

President Mnangagwa has pledged to avail 1 000 hectares of sugarcane estate in Chiredzi to award-winning Mashonaland West commercial farmer Mr Tinashe Ziki in recognition of his immense contribution to the farming industry.
Mr Ziki yesterday assumed the title of doctor after being
conferred with an honorary doctorate of Philosophy in Agricultural Science and
Technology at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)’s 17th graduation.
He was recognised for his exploits at his farm in Makonde.
The President made the announcement while delivering his
keynote address after commissioning a multi-million dollar milk parlour project
by CUT at its Hunyani Farm.
“Today, we conferred a PhD to young Ziki. I was telling the
Vice Chancellor, Professor (David) Simbi that I am so proud of the young man. I
told Prof Simbi to call Mr Ziki and say we thank him and offer him another
challenge. I’m offering him 1 000ha in Chiredzi for sugarcane growing,” said
the President to wild applause from the floor.
Mr Ziki’s annual production for cereal oil crops like
maize, wheat and soyabean hovers above 1 000 hectares with over 600ha being
leased from surrounding farmers using irrigation and rain-fed agriculture.
He has immensely contributed to the nation’s winter wheat
production. Mr Ziki assured the President that he was ready to produce for the
nation.
“I am quite humbled to be given such a task. I am more than
ready to take up the task and produce sugarcane for the country,” said Mr Ziki
on the sidelines of the official commissioning ceremony of CUT’s dairy milking
parlour by the President.
Mr Ziki has introduced a geographic information system
(GIS) and highly mechanised his farming activities, making it easy for him to
realise more yields at his Highbury Farm in Mhangura Constituency and rented
pieces of land in the area.
He has broken a record by harvesting at least 21 tonnes of
maize from one hectare.
In his acceptance speech after being conferred with the
honorary degree, Mr Ziki said he dedicated his accolade to his late parents and
family.
He challenged other farmers to take farming as a business
while calling stakeholders — including seed houses — to support farmers in line
with Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1).
Mr Ziki challenged universities to customise programmes
that address challenges facing the nation.
“The honour came as a surprise to me which should not be
taken for granted. I will stand as a torch-bearer so that the nation achieves
Vision 2030.
“I’m challenged by this honour and I will work to benefit
students and farmers to ensure the country’s high yield production,” he said.
The qualified electrician started farming in 1993 in
Zvipani, Hurungwe District at his parents’ homestead soon after graduating,
before getting 300 hectares at Highbury Estate in 2004 under the Land Reform
Programme.
He also won the National Farmers Award at the 2020 Zimlife
Agricultural Merit Awards (ZAMA) where President Mnangagwa was the guest of
honour. Herald
