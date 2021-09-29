ZIMBA WHO BUTCHERED HUBBY MISSES COURT TWICE IN SA

T he bail hearing of a 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman accused of killing her husband and throwing his limbs in three pit latrines in South Africa was postponed yesterday due to her ill-health.

The matter is being heard at the Mogwase Magistrates Court in North West.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for North West, Mr Henry Mamothame said Nancy Majonhi had failed to appear at the same court twice.

He said the case was postponed to October 12 in her absentia since she was seriously ill.

“The postponement was effected due to Majonhi’s ill-health, which also prevented her from appearing in court on 21 September 2021 for a bail hearing,” said Mr Mamothame.

“Subsequently, she was given medical attention with the hope of an improved health when she appears in court today.

However, reports reveal that her state of health has not improved, owing to her refusal to eat while in police custody.”

He said charges were that, Majonhi was staying with her husband (late) Prosper Chipungare (44) at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City when they had a fight on July 28, 2015.

At the height of the fight, Majonhi allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.

He said she then hcked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out.

“Subsequent to the alleged killing, she went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing.

After which, Majonhi allegedly departed to Zimbabwe where she later confessed to her family and the in-laws that she killed her husband,” he said.

The families, Mr Mamothame said then arranged to travel to South Africa, Sun City where the accused handed herself over to the police.

She later led the police to the different pit latrines where she had thrown the body parts, six years ago.

He said the police were still investigating the matter and that they managed to retrieve a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests. “She will remain in police custody until her next court appearance.

Authorities will also monitor her health status leading to her court appearance,” said Mr Mamothame.​​ Herald