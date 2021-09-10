ZIM BUSINESSMAN STABBED TO DEATH BY NEPHEW IN SA

A ZIMBABWEAN businessman based in South Africa was allegedly stabbed to death by his nephew, whom he was accusing of stealing money and other items from his shops.

Elijah Bonface Mubure (59), who owned shops in Newtown, Johannesburg, was allegedly murdered by his nephew Admire Dziko (28) following a fracas sparked by his thieving acts.

Dziko, of Honde Valley, was employed as a shop attendant in one of Mubure’s outlets.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder yesterday, and was not asked to plead to the charges.

The court remanded him in custody to September 24. Dziko was advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State alleges that Mubure employed his nephew Dziko as a shop attendant in one of his shops in South Africa.

Sometime in August this year, Mubure dismissed Dziko from work because of a theft that occurred at the shop. Dziko then decided to return to Zimbabwe.

He then allegedly stole R2 000 and travelled back home. He is said to have later travelled back to South Africa to look for alternative employment and it was when he was apprehended by Mubure, with assistance from some unknown men residing in South Africa.

It is said that Mubure and the men tied Dziko’s hands and legs and started assaulting him, resulting in him sustaining some injuries on his back and face.

The court heard that after the assault, they then locked Dziko in a room at Mubure’s shop before the other two unknown men left.

Dziko later untied himself and tried to leave the place.

It is said he then met his uncle at the gate, ending up with the two picking up another scuffle.

Dziko allegedly picked a screwdriver and stabbed his uncle several times on his throat and left him writhing in pain.

Allegations are that Dziko then stole his uncle’s two cellphones and R30 000 and left South Africa for Zimbabwe. Bezel Mubure then went to lodge a report at Cleveland Police Station, Johannesburg under No.10/09/21.

On Tuesday, detectives from CID Homicide Harare were told that Dziko had murdered his uncle in South Africa.

They nabbed him at Mashwede Service Station along High Glen Road in Harare and was found with R2 000 and Mubure’s two Samsung cellphones.

He was also allegedly found with a bag containing three belts, hand bag, ladies’ wallet, a pair of Chino trousers and a pair of sheets.

Dziko is said to have led police to GlenWiew Area 8, Harare, where he was hibernating and led to recovery of R2 000, US$300, two bags containing a two-plate stove and other valuables all worth R4 000, US$300 and goods worth R20 000 were recovered. Herald