ZIM BUS DRIVER BEATEN BY COPS IN SA

A Zimbabwean cross-border bus driver was on Thursday last week allegedly brutally assaulted by South African traffic police in the Hammanskraal area after refusing to pay R2000 after being accused of committing a road traffic offence along the N1 highway.
Mr Raison Mufuka, an employee of Devine Star buses was
handcuffed on the bus’ trailer and allegedly assaulted by three police
officers.
After which, he was also detained along with four crew
members at Themba Police Station in the same area.
The five were later released from police custody after the
prosecution in that area refused to prosecute them for lack of evidence.
The assault incident was captured on video by other
motorists and has already gone viral on social media.
Mr Mufuka said he got some injuries on his mouth, both
hands and was experiencing chest pains as a result of the beating.
“We were travelling towards Johannesburg when we were
intercepted by traffic police soon after the Hammanskraal toll gate, just
before Pretoria along the N1 highway at around 8am on August 26,” he said.
“The bus had only five people including myself and other
crew members. The police officers detained us for four hours at the road block.
“They accused me of violating traffic rules and demanded a
bribe of R2000, which I told them I did not have. The three police officers
then threatened to impound the bus,” said Mr Mufuka.
He said the police officers ordered him to drive to the
police station, but along the way they disappeared and he stopped along the
road as he was not sure of the directions.
He said they returned and handcuffed him between the
trailer and the bus and took turns to assault him.
The distraught driver said the bus crew was later taken to
Themba Police Station where they were detained for four days before being taken
to court.
“At the police station, they falsely claimed that I had
assaulted one of them and that I was carrying border jumpers while failing to
comply with traffic regulations. The court decline to prosecute and we were
released.”
He said he was not aware that the whole incident was being
recorded by other motorists who shared it on social media.
“I am currently nursing the injuries and the assault on me
was unwarranted. As a result, I cannot go to work,” he said.
Zimbabwe’s Consul General to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody
Chaurura said they were still following up on the matter with relevant
authorities to establish the facts.
“It will only be possible for us to comment after
consultations with the relevant authorities,” she said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela
Masondo was not readily available to comment on the matter. Herald
