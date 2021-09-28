ZANU PF SUPPORTERS BAY FOR MADIRO

ANGRY Zanu PF supporters, who were camped at the party headquarters in Mutare baying for Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro’s blood were yesterday restrained by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokuthula Matsikenyere.

Matsikenyere told NewsDay that she was sent to address and disperse the irate demonstrators by Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa.

Over 200 party members, including war veterans, had been camped at the party headquarters in Mutare since Sunday, calling for the ouster of Madiro.

They accused him of imposing candidates in the party’s internal district elections in the province.

“People were not happy with the elections. They are claiming provincial chairperson Mike Madiro was an interested party and was not supposed to have monitored the elections,” Matsikenyere said.

“It is not fair that Madiro is monitoring elections where he is also an interested party.

“If it means that I have to contact President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the issue, I am going to do so.”

Matsikenyere told NewsDay that after her address, the irate demonstrators left for their respective districts.

Party insiders have been accusing Madiro of undermining party structures in the province, and antagonising his perceived enemies in his quest to retain the chairmanship in provincial elections to be held later this year.

Madiro was unavailable for comment.

Mutare district co-ordinating committee secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani said: “As demonstrators, we have resolved to disband the province and that is what we have agreed to do.”

The ruling party internal district elections, which began last week, have been characterised by chaos.

On Sunday, there were bloody fights in Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces. Newsday