ZANU PF SUPPORTERS BAY FOR MADIRO

ANGRY Zanu PF supporters, who were camped at the party headquarters in Mutare baying for Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro’s blood were yesterday restrained by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokuthula Matsikenyere.
Matsikenyere told NewsDay that she was sent to address and
disperse the irate demonstrators by Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick
Chinamasa.
Over 200 party members, including war veterans, had been
camped at the party headquarters in Mutare since Sunday, calling for the ouster
of Madiro.
They accused him of imposing candidates in the party’s internal
district elections in the province.
“People were not happy with the elections. They are
claiming provincial chairperson Mike Madiro was an interested party and was not
supposed to have monitored the elections,” Matsikenyere said.
“It is not fair that Madiro is monitoring elections where
he is also an interested party.
“If it means that I have to contact President Emmerson
Mnangagwa over the issue, I am going to do so.”
Matsikenyere told NewsDay that after her address, the irate
demonstrators left for their respective districts.
Party insiders have been accusing Madiro of undermining
party structures in the province, and antagonising his perceived enemies in his
quest to retain the chairmanship in provincial elections to be held later this
year.
Madiro was unavailable for comment.
Mutare district co-ordinating committee secretary for youth
affairs Danmore Mambondiyani said: “As demonstrators, we have resolved to
disband the province and that is what we have agreed to do.”
The ruling party internal district elections, which began
last week, have been characterised by chaos.
On Sunday, there were bloody fights in Harare, Manicaland,
Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces. Newsday
