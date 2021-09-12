ZANU PF IS THE RIGHT PARTY FOR ME : MODELLING INSTRUCTOR

Veteran modelling instructor and mental health activist Sipho Mazibuko said she joined Zanu PF out of her own volition as she believes it is the “right party” to belong to as it offers many opportunities.
Mazibuko told Standard Style that she was now a card-caring
member in Bulawayo’s ward four.
The former model joined a host of artistes and celebrities
who now associate themselves with President Emerson Mnangagwa-led Zanu PF.
Over a week ago, comedienne Mai TT led a women’s delegation
that met Mnangagwa at State House under the banner Women for ED [economic
development].
However the Women for ED initiative and many other
programmes involving artistes are seen as political gimmicks as Zimbabwe goes
to the polls in 2023 where Zanu PF is trying to lure the youth vote.
“Previously I didn’t belong to any political party, but I
would vote,” Mazibuko said. “However, now I have chosen to associate myself
with a party, which is Zanu PF.
“I feel Zanu PF is the right party to join since it has
proper structures that can be used nationwide.
“I really like the initiatives that the second republic is
doing to better the lives of the youths and women spearheaded by the first lady
Auxilia Mnangagwa. I want to use my influence and skills to help in the
socio-economic change of my country.”
Responding to remarks that joining Zanu PF was an act of
clout-chasing and trying to get sponsorships for her pageants, Mazibuko said
she received sponsorships even before joining the ruling party.
“I have been in this business for more than 23 years and I
have been getting sponsorships even before I joined the party, so saying I am
trying to solicit for sponsorship is hogwash,” she said.
“I want to make it clear that I am joining Zanu PF in my
own capacity and I am not dragging anyone or models that I work with to Zanu
PF. Freedom of association is everyone’s constitutional right.”
After being admitted at Bulawayo’s Ingutsheni mental health
facility following a breakdown, Mazibuko recently established an initiative
named Mental Voices, which seeks to advocate for mental health awareness.
Mazibuko, who is the licence holder for Miss Rural
Zimbabwe, has re-introduced the pageant which made headlines a decade ago.
Preparations for the new pageant have started with dates of provincial finals
soon to be announced.
“I promise new life and new opportunities with the return
of Miss Rural Zimbabwe. We have been away for long and we have learned many
things that we will bring to life, all I can say is that Miss Rural is back and
ready to promote local and rural tourism in Zimbabwe,” she said. Standard
