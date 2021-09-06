YOU ARE NOT GOD : CHAMISA CHIDES ED

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has rubbished President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s claims that the ruling Zanu PF party would remain in power forever, stating that the electorate had the mandate to choose its preferred leader.

Addressing a Zanu PF politburo meeting in Harare on Saturday, Mnangagwa swore that his party would not be removed from power, stating he was confident of a resounding victory in the 2023 elections.

Chamisa is likely to face Mnangagwa for the second time in polls in 2023, after the opposition leader narrowly lost to the Zanu PF leader in the disputed 2018 elections.

“Change is unstoppable,” Chamisa tweeted. “Nothing and nobody is permanent. Don’t ever mistakenly think that you own the country. Parties don’t own people. People are not objects. Nobody and no party ever ruled or rules forever except God. Zimbabwe needs leaders not rulers.”

The opposition MDC Alliance leader also scoffed at Mnangagwa’s claims of defections of “key” opposition officials, saying the people paraded at the Zanu PF headquarters were not from his party.

Mnangagwa paraded before his party leadership seven members claiming to be from the Nelson Chamisa-led party including former Harare deputy mayor Emmanuel Chiroto and former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, among others.

But the MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende said Mnangagwa was panicking and desperate as the officials he paraded were not part of the MDC Alliance.

“ED is panicking and desperate, keep on pressing for the #RegisterToVote2023 campaign. Most of the names of the alleged senior members I have seen for the first time,” Hwende said.

“They have even created a new post of secretary-general for veterans which is not in our constitution. Zanu PF is all about deception and fraud,” Hwende said.

It emerged that Chiroto who was also among the alleged “defectors” left the MDC-T in 2015 and joined hands with the Zimbabwe People First led by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru.

Chiroto and Nyandoro reportedly rejoined the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T before tendering their resignations in July this year to pursue “private business”

Among the defectors was former Zengeza West Member of Parliament Simon Chidhakwa who was fired from the opposition party after contesting as an independent candidate.

Former MDC Alliance Veterans Association secretary-general Charles Musimuki, who investigations revealed was suspended from the party in July, said the opposition party’s continuous splits was a clear indication of lack of ideology.

Others who were paraded by Mnangagwa at the Zanu PF headquarters were Chadamoyo Solomon Machingura, Peter Chandafira and Carlos Mudzongo. Newsday