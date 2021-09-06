YOU ARE NOT GOD : CHAMISA CHIDES ED

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has rubbished President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s claims that the ruling Zanu PF party would remain in power forever, stating that the electorate had the mandate to choose its preferred leader.
Addressing a Zanu PF politburo meeting in Harare on
Saturday, Mnangagwa swore that his party would not be removed from power,
stating he was confident of a resounding victory in the 2023 elections.
Chamisa is likely to face Mnangagwa for the second time in
polls in 2023, after the opposition leader narrowly lost to the Zanu PF leader
in the disputed 2018 elections.
“Change is unstoppable,” Chamisa tweeted. “Nothing and
nobody is permanent. Don’t ever mistakenly think that you own the country.
Parties don’t own people. People are not objects. Nobody and no party ever
ruled or rules forever except God. Zimbabwe needs leaders not rulers.”
The opposition MDC Alliance leader also scoffed at
Mnangagwa’s claims of defections of “key” opposition officials, saying the
people paraded at the Zanu PF headquarters were not from his party.
Mnangagwa paraded before his party leadership seven members
claiming to be from the Nelson Chamisa-led party including former Harare deputy
mayor Emmanuel Chiroto and former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro, among others.
But the MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende said
Mnangagwa was panicking and desperate as the officials he paraded were not part
of the MDC Alliance.
“ED is panicking and desperate, keep on pressing for the
#RegisterToVote2023 campaign. Most of the names of the alleged senior members I
have seen for the first time,” Hwende said.
“They have even created a new post of secretary-general for
veterans which is not in our constitution. Zanu PF is all about deception and
fraud,” Hwende said.
It emerged that Chiroto who was also among the alleged
“defectors” left the MDC-T in 2015 and joined hands with the Zimbabwe People
First led by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru.
Chiroto and Nyandoro reportedly rejoined the Douglas
Mwonzora-led MDC-T before tendering their resignations in July this year to
pursue “private business”
Among the defectors was former Zengeza West Member of
Parliament Simon Chidhakwa who was fired from the opposition party after
contesting as an independent candidate.
Former MDC Alliance Veterans Association secretary-general
Charles Musimuki, who investigations revealed was suspended from the party in
July, said the opposition party’s continuous splits was a clear indication of
lack of ideology.
Others who were paraded by Mnangagwa at the Zanu PF
headquarters were Chadamoyo Solomon Machingura, Peter Chandafira and Carlos
Mudzongo. Newsday
