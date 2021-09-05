WOMAN TEAMS UP WITH SON TO KILL LOVER

A FILABUSI woman allegedly ganged up with her son and brother to kill her boyfriend before burning and burying his remains in a shallow grave in a nearby mountain.
The woman, Siphathisiwe Sifiso Dube (49), from Siyaphambili
Village, appeared before Filabusi regional magistrate Abednico Ndebele last
Friday charged with the murder of Stanley Moyo along with her son Mqondisi
Mkandla (20) and her younger brother Bhekimpilo Nkomo (42).
They were not asked to plead, and the magistrate remanded
them in custody to September 16. He advised them to apply for bail at the High
Court due to the severity of the case.
Prosecutor Shepherd Moyo told the court that on August 16
this year, Dube and Moyo had a misunderstanding over an unspecified issue. Nkomo
and Mkandla intervened and allegedly assaulted Moyo, leading to his death.
The court further heard that the trio carried the body to a
nearby mountain, where they buried it in a shallow grave.
The prosecution alleged that after a few days, the three
discovered that dogs had dug up the grave and were feasting on Moyo’s body.
They then allegedly decided to burn and rebury it.
The offence came to light after Moyo’s relatives started
looking for him. The court heard that Dube voluntarily led the police to where
they had buried Moyo. Newsday
