WOMAN POURS ACID OVER HUBBY'S LOVER

A JILTED Shurugwi woman has been remanded in custody for pouring acid on her husband’s alleged lover.

The court heard that, Nobhire Nyasha (27) confronted Gracious Mutsindikwa (23) at Dongo Mine on September 2, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

As Mutsindikwa who was denying the affair tried to explain herself, Nyasha accused her of lying before she poured acid on her face and her back.

Mutsindikwa is reportedly responding to treatment at Shurugwi Hospital. Nyasha appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Percy Mukumba facing attempted murder charge.

She is expected back in court on September 30 for routine remand. Tafadzwa Guzete appeared for the State.