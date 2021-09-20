WOMAN POURS ACID OVER HUBBY'S LOVER

A JILTED Shurugwi woman has been remanded in custody for pouring acid on her husband’s alleged lover.
The court heard that, Nobhire Nyasha (27) confronted
Gracious Mutsindikwa (23) at Dongo Mine on September 2, accusing her of having
an affair with her husband.
As Mutsindikwa who was denying the affair tried to explain
herself, Nyasha accused her of lying before she poured acid on her face and her
back.
Mutsindikwa is reportedly responding to treatment at
Shurugwi Hospital. Nyasha appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Percy Mukumba
facing attempted murder charge.
She is expected back in court on September 30 for routine
remand. Tafadzwa Guzete appeared for the State.
