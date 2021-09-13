WOMAN KILLED AFTER COLLECTING DIASPORA MONEY

A murderer who has been terrorizing Shurugwi residents is suspected to have tracked down most of his victims from Mukuru at Chachacha where they would have gone to withdraw some money.

Mary Matonda (67) of Mandema Village under Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi died after she was struck with a machete by the suspect on Thursday last week. She had collected US$100 the same day.

Police has reports from different witnesses to the effect that the suspect waylaid people collecting their money from Mukuru.

“Many victims who reported their cases to the Police said that they were attacked after collecting their money from Mukuru at Chachacha. Matonda had collected money sent by her son when she was murdered,” said a source.

Efforts to get a comment from Mukuru were futile.

Midlands spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder of Matonda. He said that after collecting her money Mutonda went home and the suspect struck while she was sleeping. The suspect demanded cash while threatening to kill her. Mary picked a machete in an attempt to defend herself but she was overpowered and the intruder struck her once on the knee and she collapsed.

The suspect took US$100 dollars and a mobile phone. Matonda died on spot. Masvingo Mirror