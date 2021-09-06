WE WILL RESCUE YOU : ZANU PF TO URBAN RESIDENTS

ZANU PF will not wait to be elected to improve the lives of urban residents, already benefiting from a number of central Government initiatives taken after local authority failures.
Speaking after the 354th session of the ZANU PF Politburo
in Harare on Saturday, acting National Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the
party was targeting urban seats to rescue residents from the MDC’s
inefficiencies, which have brought hardships onto their doorsteps.
“Central Government has intervened to save people in urban
areas through various programmes, which include widespread road repairs, which
are underway.
“In the past, the MDC has tried to take credit whenever
things go right, and whenever things are bad, they shift the blame to the
Government. It must be well-documented that the current progress being seen in
cities and towns is a result of the Government, and we are going to continue
until 2023, when we take over the running of cities”, said Cde Chinamasa.
Massive strides are being recorded in rehabilitating the
country’s roads under the second phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation
Programme, resulting in major facelifts for most roads in high-density suburbs.
With Phase 2 of the ERRP in full swing, the Government
budgeted $33,6 billion for road rehabilitation, and the Zimbabwe National Road
Administration (Zinara) has already disbursed $2,3 billion.
Under the law, municipalities have a lot of local autonomy,
including their roads, but the central Government by declaring a state of
disaster could then legally intervene in the cities and towns and start
repairing and even rebuilding urban roads.
In Harare, over 40 roads have so far been rehabilitated, up
from an initial target of 32. The capital’s road network is regaining its
glamour after decades of neglect under the Harare City Council. Herald
