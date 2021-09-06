WE WILL RESCUE YOU : ZANU PF TO URBAN RESIDENTS



ZANU PF will not wait to be elected to improve the lives of urban residents, already benefiting from a number of central Government initiatives taken after local authority failures.

Speaking after the 354th session of the ZANU PF Politburo in Harare on Saturday, acting National Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the party was targeting urban seats to rescue residents from the MDC’s inefficiencies, which have brought hardships onto their doorsteps.

“Central Government has intervened to save people in urban areas through various programmes, which include widespread road repairs, which are underway.

“In the past, the MDC has tried to take credit whenever things go right, and whenever things are bad, they shift the blame to the Government. It must be well-documented that the current progress being seen in cities and towns is a result of the Government, and we are going to continue until 2023, when we take over the running of cities”, said Cde Chinamasa.

Massive strides are being recorded in rehabilitating the country’s roads under the second phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, resulting in major facelifts for most roads in high-density suburbs.

With Phase 2 of the ERRP in full swing, the Government budgeted $33,6 billion for road rehabilitation, and the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has already disbursed $2,3 billion.

Under the law, municipalities have a lot of local autonomy, including their roads, but the central Government by declaring a state of disaster could then legally intervene in the cities and towns and start repairing and even rebuilding urban roads.

In Harare, over 40 roads have so far been rehabilitated, up from an initial target of 32. The capital’s road network is regaining its glamour after decades of neglect under the Harare City Council. Herald