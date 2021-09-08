skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 8 September 2021
WE WILL GET THE LOOTERS OUT : MAHERE
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HOW MUGABE BANNED ME FROM ZIM : GROBBELAAR
FORMER Zimbabwe and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has made sensational revelations that he had been declared a persona non grata and...
MARRIED WOMAN CAUGHT IN BED WITH LOVER : TWO MARRIAGES COLLAPSE
WHAT started as a night of bliss turned into a nightmare for two married women who were sent packing after one of them was caught in bed wit...
I GET PAID MORE IN ZIM : LECTURER TURNS DOWN GHANA POST
A Zimbabwean lecturer, Dr Matthew Chiwaridzo, has declined an officer as a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Te...
CHARAMBA RINGS ALARM OVER EXCHANGE RATE
ED SNUBBED ME : MARRY MUBAIWA
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa was hospitalised last week after her health continued to deteriorate, an...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment