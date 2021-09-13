VACCINE PASSPORTS FOR SA

South Africans could soon be required to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination to gain access to public spaces.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the remark during his
address to the nation on Sunday night.
While around 14.6 million South Africans have received the
jab, the president said the country’s COVID-19 recovery was being held ransom
by a low vaccination take-up.
President Ramaphosa used his address to the nation to once
again allay fears around the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ramaphosa revealed more than a quarter of South Africa's
adult population has received at least one dose, and over seven million people
are fully vaccinated.
“South Africa is fast becoming a vaccination site. We are
now administering a million doses every 4 to 5 days. However, we need to do
much more.”
