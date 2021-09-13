VACCINE PASSPORTS FOR SA

South Africans could soon be required to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination to gain access to public spaces.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the remark during his address to the nation on Sunday night.

While around 14.6 million South Africans have received the jab, the president said the country’s COVID-19 recovery was being held ransom by a low vaccination take-up.

President Ramaphosa used his address to the nation to once again allay fears around the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramaphosa revealed more than a quarter of South Africa's adult population has received at least one dose, and over seven million people are fully vaccinated.

“South Africa is fast becoming a vaccination site. We are now administering a million doses every 4 to 5 days. However, we need to do much more.”