UNVACCINATED CONGREGANTS FLOCK TO CHURCHES

THERE was excitement among congregants in Bulawayo after Government lifted the ban on public gatherings and gave churches the green light to accommodate unvaccinated members during services.
In the past few weeks churches in the city had a low
turnout of congregants as they only allowed vaccinated people to attend.
However, yesterday the numbers increased because everyone including
unvaccinated people such as children, were allowed to attend.
Cabinet last month gave churches the green light to resume
physical services with only those fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 allowed to
attend and this resulted in a low turnout.
The regulations have since been relaxed in line with Level
Two protocols announced by President Mnangagwa last week.
According Statutory Instrument 228B of 2021 of the Public
Health Act (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown)
(Number two) (Amendment) Order, 2021 (No. 34), gatherings inclusive of church
services and burials that were permitted 50 and 30 people respectively can now
take up to 100 people.
Vaccination cards can, however, be demanded only in areas
that have been designated as Covid-19 hotspots.
President Mnangagwa last week also met representatives of
church bodies during which it was agreed that church gatherings could take
place without demanding vaccination cards, as long as they adhere to the WHO
prescribed guidelines and the Government cap of 100 people.
Worshippers throughout the country had gone for months
without congregating in their places of worship in line with the renewed Level
Four lockdown regulations initially announced in January by Vice-President
Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister.
Some churches had resorted to conducting virtual services
and livestreaming their services.
A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited selected churches
in Bulawayo and observed that there was largely some form of adherence to the
prescribed measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 such as maintaining
social distancing and hand sanitising.
At Brethren in Christ Church (BICC), Bulawayo Central where
Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister
Dr Sithembiso Nyoni was also in attendance, the news crew observed that
congregants were being sanitised and their temperatures were also being checked
at the gate.
Inside the church, congregants maintained social distancing
with less than 100 people in attendance.
Senior Pastor in charge of BICC Bulawayo Central, Rev
Ndabezinhle Nyathi said they conducted three services with all health protocols
being observed.
“Our numbers were low and the first service had about 60
people and the other two had less than 50 and this was caused by the confusion
revolving around the issue of vaccination. Most people wanted to come but
because they are not vaccinated, they couldn’t as they were not yet sure,” he
said.
“By next week, we expect to have more people attending our
services since the issue of vaccination has been clarified. We are however,
continuing livestreaming and posting our sermons and musical audios on various
social media platforms so that we reach out to everyone.”
Rev Nyathi said as a church they continue to urge their
members to get vaccinated.
“People were quite excited when we resumed face-to-face
services. What touched me mostly is that some of our congregants lost their
loved ones to Covid-19 hence today’s service centred on comforting them. The
services were more of a memorial session as we remembered our congregants who
succumbed to the coronavirus,” he said.
The Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa (AFMA) leader
Reverend Rosewell Zulu said they were excited to congregate at their
traditional place of worship and thanked President Mnangagwa for easing the
lockdown regulations by lifting the ban on church gatherings. Chronicle
