TWO LION POACHERS ARRESTED

TWO poachers from Binga have appeared in court for allegedly killing a lion before attempting to sell the skin.

Wankie Sibanda (65) and Dickson Mumpande (48) both from Binga under Chief Siabuwa were arrested by alert police detectives who had gotten wind that the duo was selling the lion’s skin.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Mr Hillary Ndlovu facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act. They were remanded out of custody to October 5 as they await a Tonga interpreter.

Representing the State, Mr Tinashe Wazvaremhaka told the court that sometime between June 6 and September 9, the two accused persons hunted a lion near a dam in Binga and killed it.

They then tried to sell the skin as well as the teeth of the lion.

“Police detectives got wind that the two accused were in possession of a lion skin and contacted them purporting to be buyers. The police detectives in the company of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) rangers, then proceeded to Chitekete where they met with the Sibanda and Mumpande,” said Mr Wazvaremhaka.

After agreeing a fee of US$2 800, Sibanda unknowingly led the detectives and Zimparks rangers to where Mumpande was waiting with a 90kg sack containing the lion skin and teeth.

The two accused people were subsequently arrested after they failed to produce the required documents.

A lion skin weighing 4,6 kilogrammes, its fat weighing 1,025kg and 7 teeth were recovered and kept as exhibit. Chronicle