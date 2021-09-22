TUKU APPEARS IN MY DREAMS : DAISY

OLIVER “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s widow, Daisy, says her late husband valued birthday celebrations.

Daisy said it had become a tradition that they celebrate the life of the late national hero and music icon on song and dance.

Tuku was born on September 22 1952 and died on January 23 2019 aged 66.

But it was September 22, which became popular with fans as the day was usually marked with festivities both locally and beyond our borders.

Today, Tuku was supposed to be 68 but the cruel hand of death snatched its own, leaving the Zimbabwean showbiz industry poorer.

“I wish Tuku was around celebrating with us on his birthday but we don’t have control over death,” she said.

Daisy, who travelled widely alongside her late husband, said Tuku love peace.

“Each September I knew Tuku will be nagging me preparing for his birthday.

“To him the month of September, especially the 22nd, remained very special for the entire family, friends and business partners who used to celebrate with us.

“Tuku appears in my dreams regularly talking to me and I can afford to stray from the things we used to do together.

“However, there won’t be festivities this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. H Metro