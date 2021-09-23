TOP COP DENIED BAIL

POLICE officer commanding Mashonaland West province, Commissioner Coneli Dube, was today denied bail by a Mashonaland West provincial magistrate in a case he is accused of obstructing the course of justice.

Ms Ruth Moyo remanded Dube in custody to October 6 this year.

Dube spent last night in custody after appearing unrepresented in a bail application attempt.

The State led by Ms Teveraishe Zinyemba, yesterday, opposed the bail application on the basis that the accused would interfere with witnesses and was a flight risk who was also likely to abscond.

ZACC’s senior investigations officer, Mr Patrick Madiye said if granted bail, the accused could influence or intimidate some of the witnesses who were his subordinates.

Mr Madiye also told the court that the accused had influenced the transfer of two senior officers from the province.

In his bail application, Dube had averred that he was not a flight risk as he was willing to surrender his travel documents.

He said he was not familiar with the witnesses hence he would not interfere with them, but Ms Moyo consented to the State’s decision and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Dube is accused of trying to protect four Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers, Detective Assistant Inspector Moses Million, Detective Assistant Inspector Newton Musende, Detective Sergeant Never Muchekawaya and Detective Constable Justice Mapfanya who are facing charges of extorting money from one Washington Ongorani.

He allegedly withheld the criminal docket for the four, thereby contravening Section 184 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23. Herald