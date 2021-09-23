TODDLER VANISHES FROM HOME

A one-year-old toddler answering to the name Tanyaradzwa disappeared at Zororo Village Triangle on Friday the 17th of September and the family is appealing for anyone with information.

Tanyaradzwa Muromo was playing with his 8-year-old brother while his mother Melody Muzenda was sitting under a shed in the same homestead.

Muzenda told The Mirror that she suddenly discovered that her son was missing and alerted neighbours and security guards from Triangle Loss Control Department.

The baby was last seen wearing a red jacket and white trousers.

A search was conducted and Tanyaradzwa’s milk bottle which he was drinking tea from a while earlier was discovered floating in Cheche, a nearby stream.

“I was sitting in the shed on the opposite side to where my two kids were playing. I later realised that my son was missing and a report was filed at Triangle ZRP,” said Muzenda.