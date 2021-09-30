THREAT TO KILL CHIWENGA : MARRY GIVEN TRIAL DATE



Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje today set October 18 as the trial date in a matter where Marry Mubaiwa is accused of money laundering.

Mr Mambanje also ordered Mubaiwa to return to court on November 1 in a case in which she is facing allegations of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the time he was in hospital in South Africa.

The State led by Mr Michael Reza said they were expecting to furnish Mubaiwa with a trial date in that matter since the docket was now ready.

Mubaiwa is also facing a separate charge where she is accused of assaulting their family maid.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa told the court that the trials will depend on the medical tests which she is supposed to undertake to ascertain whether she will be fit to stand court hearings.