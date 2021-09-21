TEEN KILLED AFTER SPENDING FOUR DAYS AWAY FROM HOME

A Chitungwiza man has been arrested on allegations of fatally assaulting his 19-year-old niece on allegations of spending four days away from home, as murder cases continue to increase countrywide.

The suspect Epharaige Charamba (23) is alleged to have assaulted his niece, Winnet Charamba (19) to death with a leather belt and electric cables.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“On September 19, 2021, police in Chitungwiza arrested Epharaige Charamba aged 23 for murder after he assaulted his niece, Winnet Charamba aged 19 to death with a leather belt and electric cables. The suspect was punishing the victim for spending four days away from home,” he said.

Charamba is expected to appear in court once investigations have been completed.

In a related case, police in Madlambuzi in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South province, are also investigating a murder case in which a 28-year-old man died upon admission at Plumtree District Hospital after he was stabbed with an okapi knife by two suspects over an unknown reason.

Murder cases have been on the increase countrywide prompting the police to conduct awareness campaigns urging the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

In another suspected case of murder that occurred in Mazowe, a body of an unknown female adult was found lying in a trench, half-naked with a deformed face.

On September 16, 2021, a suspected mentally challenged man aged 24 fatally struck his 49-year-old mother with stones, over an un

known issue.

In a related case, which occurred on Saturday, a suspected 43-year-old mentally challenged man attacked imbibers at a traditional beer drinking ceremony in Chiredzi and struck a man aged 53 thrice on the head with a hoe.

The victim died on the spot.

The police also confirmed the arrest of Petros Chishiri (37) for a suspected case of murder that occurred at Chishiri village, Goromonzi. The suspect tried to assault his niece aged 37 with a clenched fist, over an unknown issue.

He missed his intended target and hit the niece’s two-year-old daughter, who was wrapped on the back.

The minor succumbed to the injuries on September 14, 2021. Herald