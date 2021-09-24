TAPIWA MAKORE'S KILLER DENIED BAIL

Tapiwa Makore (senior), a suspect in the alleged ritual killing of his seven-year-old nephew and namesake, has been denied bail pending his trial.

The 57-year-old Murewa man has been waning in remand prison since his arrest last September.

Makore had recently approached the High Court claiming that both the public and media had interfered by aggravating circumstances whilst his co-accused persons Thanks Makore and Susan Hunidzarira are out on bail.

He was also arguing that he should be treated the same as Thanks and Hunidzarira and treated innocent until proven guilty.

However, in denying bail, Justice Gladys Mhuri ruled that Makore had failed to submit enough compelling reasons for his freedom bid.

“I find that there are other factors which if looked at in conjunction with the seriousness of the offence, bail can be denied.

“As submitted by the State, Makore is linked to the offence and in my view a conviction of murder is inevitable.

“That being the case either a death penalty or a very lengthy prison term will be imposed, this will induce Makore to abscond,” ruled the judge.

The judge also said it will not be in the interest of justice to admit Makore to bail.

“Tapiwa Makore’s case however different from the two co-accused people cases in that Maud’s involvement was washing the blood stained mats which Makore directed her to wash…

“…in Thanks’ case there was no actual evidence to link him to the offence as he had been linked by Tafadzwa as the one who had been given the deceased’s head but the head not been found until now.

“It is my considered view that it will not be in the interest of justice to grant Makore bail.

“To that end therefore, I will not grant the indulgence he is seeking. It is, in the result ordered that the application for bail pending trial be and is hereby dismissed,” she ruled.

The State claim it will call witnesses who will testify to the horrendous plan to kill the late Tapiwa Makore and that he was even kept at the accused’s residence for several days before he was murdered.

The late Tapiwa Makore was buried without his head and there are still no leads for its whereabouts. H Metro