SLEEPING WOMAN RECEIVES PHONE CALL FROM PASTOR, BASHED BY HUBBY

A man who assaulted his wife with a baton and fists after she received a phone call from her pastor while they were sleeping has been arrested.

A source close to the couple said Nomazulu Khumalo, a nurse stationed at Gokwe General Hospital, on Tuesday this week visited her husband, Julius Takaidza (41), in Bulawayo.

She received a phone call while in bed and things turned ugly for her.

“While they were sleeping at around 10pm on Tuesday, Nomazulu received a phone call from a man she said was her ‘pastor’. When she answered the call, her husband listened to the conversation,” said the source.

After the phone call, he accused her of cheating on him with her pastor.

“He fumed at his wife and accused her of cheating on him with a pastor. After that he leapt from the bed and thumped his wife with a baton. As if that was not enough he severely hit her with fists all over the body. She sustained bruises on the body and a swollen face,” said a source.

After being assaulted Nomazulu rushed to Tshabalala Police Station and reported the assault.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. He urged couples to solve their differences amicably or engage elders in the community whenever they are faced with a dispute than to take the law into their hands. B Metro