SCRAP FEE HIKES OR HAVE PAYMENT PLANS : GOVT ORDERS SCHOOLS

Schools that hiked fees or levies without consulting parents or getting the approval from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education must revert to the old fee structures and give allowance for payment plans, Government said yesterday.
It has been the law for many years now that all schools,
public and private, have to go through a process of calling a parents meeting
and gaining a majority vote of those who attend before increasing a fee or levy
and then submit their application, with the minutes of the meeting and the
budget to the Ministry.
Because the present term is so long, 80 days for
examination classes and 75 days for the rest instead of the normal 60 days, the
Ministry has already authorised schools to scale up fees and levies in
proportion to the extra number of days.
For examination forms this would be a 33 percent rise. Besides
the restatement of the legal position on fees and the appeal to allow payment
plans, the Government has also ordered all boarding schools to activate and
equip a temporary holding room or sick bay to manage any suspected case of
Covid-19.
Face-to-face lessons for non-exam classes resumed
yesterday, a week after exam classes on August 30. The second term was supposed to have started
on June 28, but was delayed by the third wave of Covid 19 infections.
Primary and Secondary Education director of communications
and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro said it was important for learners to have
uninterrupted lesson time this term.
“The term started well and we have not faced any major
challenges except for reports of schools that have hiked fees without parents’
consent or approval from the Ministry. It is policy that before schools hike
fees, they should meet with parents and agree on a figure which is then
approved by the Ministry. That policy should be upheld so we have advised
schools to revert back to the old fee structure until this has been done,” he
said.
“Those schools that are turning away learners for
non-payment of full fees are also encouraged to stop that action. It would be
unfair on the learner because they have already lost too much time so they
should be allowed to carry on with lessons while the school engages the parents
to make payment plans. We need as much time as we can get to catch up.”
Mr Ndoro said although sick bays had always been available
in schools, this time the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was
working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure they were
equipped to manage Covid-19 cases.
Following the resumption of classes for exam classes last
week, Kriste Mambo High School in Manicaland recorded nine positive cases,
prompting authorities to demand Covid-free certificates for the rest of the
pupils.
Mr Ndoro said the cases at the school had been managed by
Health Ministry officials and the situation was under control.
A survey of some schools yesterday morning showed that most
schools had resumed classes for non exam classes without any major challenges.
Authorities at Harare High, Prince Edward High and Mbare
High said all learners and teachers were observing Covid-19 protocols,
including wearing of face masks, social distance and washing of hands.
However, mask wearing remained a challenge as some were
removing them as soon as they left the school yards.
High Achievers Coach International Academy director of
studies Dr Tapera Chikandiwa said the resumption of classes had been smooth
with the majority of learners turning up for the first day.
“This is not the first time we are opening schools after a
lockdown. We experienced this last year and we have set standard operating
procedures which we are following. Our teachers have also been vaccinated. The
parents are happy with the set up we have here.
“Although we have a few absentees the rest of the learners
are in class and we are following up on those that did not come,” he said.
In Bulawayo, transport was a major challenge for learners
as they struggled to get Zupco buses and kombis to ferry them to school.
Some mushikashikas took advantage of the shortage of
transport to charge desperate commuters exorbitant fares.
In Mashonaland West all schools opened on a high note with
over 80 percent of pupils in attendance.
A survey of some schools in Makonde and Zvimba districts by
The Herald showed that compliance to Covid-19 regulations was high, with
primary pupils putting on face masks and exercising social distancing.
There were no reports of pupils being turned away for
non-payment of fees at Government schools although private institutions
including Eureka in Banket demanded payment of fees in full.
Zvimba District schools inspector, Mr Andrew Matsikiti,
said all schools opened and statistics given by sampling five schools, show
good attendance by both teachers and students.
“Of the expected 79 teachers, 71 were present, thus 89,87
percent. Of the 382 expected learners 306 attended, thus 80 percent,” he said.
He added that the attendance was excellent given that this
is the first day of the term after a long hiatus due to Covid-19.
In Masvingo the first day of schooling by all classes
kicked off without major glitches with pupils in both primary and secondary
school subjected to very strict compliance with Covid-19 regulations before
entering school premises.
Long queues formed outside main entrances to some of the
schools as pupils underwent temperature checks and sanitising before proceeding
to their classes with their face masks.
Parents hailed measures put in place to ensure safety of
learners.
A visit to schools such as Victoria High and Junior
schools, Masvingo Christian and Ndarama High School yesterday morning showed
pupils being vetted to ensure they complied with Covid-19 regulations.
In Kariba, schools opened with authorities complying with
strict Covid-19 guidelines as learners were sanitised and had their
temperatures checked. Attendance in some
schools was low as parents made final arrangements for their children’s return
to school.
Some parents interviewed said they would use the rest of
the week to finalise preparations for their children to return and catch up
with their peers. Herald
