PROSTITUTE JIBE : PLOY TO GET ME FIRED, SAYS CHINGOSHO

The MP for Headlands, Christopher Chingosho has vehemently refuted allegations that he called First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa a prostitute adding that this was a ploy by his enemies to get him fired from the party.

Chingosho also dismissed allegations that he pointed a gun at Chief Makoni’s wife Gwasira. He said these were stories cooked up by those who are eyeing his seat.

“Politics is repeating itself, they want me out the G40 way. It is a political game that is loading to eliminate some vocal politicians from the party especially as we move towards the 2023 election,” said Chingosho in an interview with Chipinge Times.

Chingosho was arrested on Saturday when he allegedly called the First lady a prostitute. He allegedly resorted to name calling after being snubbed at a function where the President’s wife was the guest of honour.

The function was held at the Chief Makoni’s homestead in Rusape.

He was released on Sunday.

Chief Makoni’s wife Gwasira is the complainant in the case which is yet to be placed before the courts.

Chingosho’s political life is certainly on the line after ZANU PF Secretary for Finance and Acting National Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa wrote on his twitter handle that all those who undermine the First lady and traditional leaders must be condemned.

“If what we are picking from social media involving our ZANU PF Honourable Chingosho is what transpired, all ZANU PF members and supporters nationwide must rest assured the party will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the matter and taking action against such indiscipline” he further wrote.

Political analyst Ruvarashe Muyambo said the brave politician is being victimised because he has strong links with the G40, a ZANU PF faction that was booted from the party following the November 2017 military coup that disposed strong Robert Mugabe from power.