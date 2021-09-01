PRIVATE TUTOR RAPES THREE PUPILS

A PRIVATE tutor hired by a family in Filabusi, Matabeleland South province has appeared in court for allegedly raping three minor pupils he was supposed to mentor. The pupils were aged 7,9 and 12.

Celani Nkomo (29) of Silalatshani in Filabusi was not asked to plead to three counts of rape when he appeared before magistrate Abednicho Ndebele on Tuesday.

The magistrate remanded him in custody and ordered him to appear before Gwanda regional magistrate on September 14.

Prosecutor Shepherd Moyo told the court that sometime in August this year, Nkomo was at his home conducting lessons with the three female pupils.

During the lesson, Nkomo allegedly raped them one after the other. After the act, Nkomo allegedly told his victims not to tell their parents about what had happened. However, the children told their parents and reports were made to the police, leading to his arrest.

The children were taken for medical examination and reports confirmed that they were raped. Newsday