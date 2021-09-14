PREGNANT GIRL (14) BECOMES SIXTH WIFE

A 14-year-old girl was given into marriage to a Glendale farmer who already has five wives.

Her parents, of the Johanne Marange sect, have sent tongues wagging in Gunguwe village for allowing their two daughters to be married to Moven Vhiga believed to be in his early 50s from the same church.

The teenager is pregnant. Vhiga told H-Metro over the phone that he agreed with his victim’s parents to take her away until she gives birth.

He failed to attend their traditional Saturday Sabbath to avoid H-Metro lenses.“I know her and we have agreed with her parents to take her to Mhondoro for prayers until she gives birth,” said Vhiga.

“She was not feeling well that is why we agreed to take her away from home. “She will continue with her education upon her return,” said Vhiga refusing to answer further questions.

When H-Metro visited Nyamunetsa village, the victim’s parents were reported to have locked themselves in their bedroom assuming that the crew were law enforcement agencies.

“The girl has been staying with her sister married to Vhiga since schools were closed during the lockdown,” said Tsuro who is one of Vhiga’s trusted lieutenants.

“Her father and mother are not reachable at the moment and have no mobile phones on them.

“Haisi mhosva kukereke kwedu kuti mudzimai atore mwana waamai vake kana tete kuti agare naye ari mudzimai wemurume wake.

“In most cases it is done to protect your marriage and in this case her sister is the fifth wife and she is the sixth.

“Decision was made by Mai Praise not her parents although villagers are blaming poverty.

“Yes the girl was supposed to sit for her Grade 7 examination this year but I do not see it happening because of this marriage,” said Tsuro.

She indicated that the mother had plans to take the victim to Mhondoro and return later to allow villagers to forget about the issue.

“Vanhu varikutaurisa zvakanyanya nezvazvo vazhinji vachiti kushaya kwakonzeresa asi hazvisizvo,” said Tsuro refusing to comment on the age of the girl.

Vhiga’s elder son with two wives had similar sentiments to his mother only identified as Mai Daniel.

“Munodei handiti kuita madzimai akawanda isimba rake here,” questioned Mai Daniel asking the crew to excuse the family.

Reports circulating in the village were that Vhiga was expecting police detectives following complaints by villagers against sexually abusing the girl as well as abusing his kids by denying them access to education.

A villager appealed to health officials to visit Johanne Marange shrines and address them on child spacing and importance of education and health as a way of rescuing a number of lives.

“Ndinotenda kuti mazvionera mega zera revana varipo uye neuwandu hwavo. “It is so pathetic that Vhiga is not only sexually abusing women but killing his children’s future.

“They are being attracted by his Noah vehicle and the grinding mill but health and education for children has been denied.

“That latest wife has been blocked from furthering her education. We are appealing to health officials to take this issue seriously in order to rescue innocent children.

“If they can visit Johanne Marange shrines to address them on education and child spacing,” said the villager. H Metro