PAY LOBOLA IF YOU WANT TO GO TO THE UK : MAN TOLD

A man from Gutu who is living with disability is appealing for assistance from well-wishers to pay up lobola for his wife.
Amos Majote (30) recently received sponsorship from his
church to go and train as a pastor in the UK. However, he can only access this
sponsorship on condition that he pays up lobola for his wife and weds in
church.
Majote is a handicapped with Cerebral Palsy. He is also
member of ZAOGA Forward in Faith Church. The lobola is for his wife Muchaneta
Nakabawo (35).
He is supposed to pay US$250 for her. He has only managed
to raise US$80.
Majote stays in Chatsworth with his mother and he is a
vendor. His mother is unemployed.
“The Church has said that it cannot help me with lobola and
leaving that task to me is to allow me to show my commitment. This is an
opportunity that I will never get again if it slips through my fingers,” said
Majote.
Those who wish to assist Majote can contact him on +263 771 228 288. Masvingo Mirror
