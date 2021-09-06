PARENTS FUME AS SCHOOL DEMANDS EXTRA US$100 FEES

Parents with children learning at Solusi Adventist High have raised an outcry after the school reportedly demanded that they pay an extra US$100 towards fees.
They also accused the school of not clearing children whose
parents were paying fees in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).
Examination classes opened last week while non-examination
classes are set to open on September 6. Parents
claimed Solusi had effected a 33 percent school fees hike and now required an
additional US$100 for every child, which does not appear on the school’s fee
quotation sheet while authorities also failed to give a convincing explanation.
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said it had
not approved any fee hike and urged parents to report this matter at their
district education office.
“No school fees went
up by 33 percent. It’s the number of days that increased, not the approved fees
per day. Did they agree as parents and the school? They must report to the
district office,” said the education ministry’s Director of Communications and
Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro.
Parents who spoke to CITE said the school was not divulging
what the extra payment was for nor was it granting a payment plan.
“We have a problem with Solusi Secondary School, parents
are forced to pay an unlawful US$100 per child, which does not appear on the
school fees quotation provided by the school,” said the parents who requested
anonymity for fear of any reprisals.
“The situation is chaotic and the desperate parents are
ill-treated by the school officials. Most parents can’t afford the unlawful
US$100 payment and on top of that the fees went up by 33. 3 percent for this
term but the school and School Development Committee (SDC) chairman refuses to
grant parents a payment plan.”
When the parents inquired on the School’s WhatsApp
communication group, they alleged the SDC chairperson, Dumisani Ncube, “blocked
the parents from commenting on the group and changed the function to allow only
administrators to comment.”
“Parents’ complaints and requests on the school WhatsApp
group fell on deaf ears while the SDC Chairman insisted on the payment of the
US$100.
“When parents pay what’s on the quotation form in RTGS they
are denied clearance and their children will be denied access to board the bus
or deny them entry to school,” claimed the parents.
As school fees payments are underway, school authorities
sent parents another communique on their WhatsApp group informing them that
only cleared learners will depart from the Bulawayo City Hall at 8 am on
September 5, 2021.
“So parents who pay in RTGS only means their children will
not be cleared,” decried the parents. Contacted for comment, the Solusi SDC
chairperson declined to comment and referred questions to the school.
“I am not the rightful person, contact the school,” he
said. Cite.org.zw
