ONLY VACCINATED AND TESTED AT ZANU PF CONFERENCE

ONLY vaccinated delegates will attend this year’s Zanu PF 19th Annual People’s Conference to be held in Bindura, Mashonaland Central next month as the party leaves nothing to chance against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
This is despite the fact that the conference will be held
in a virtual format where delegates will congregate in the country’s 10
provinces.
Addressing the media on Monday, Zanu PF acting spokesperson
Mike Bimha said the party’s national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who
chairs the national committee on conference preparations, gave a report on the
state of preparedness of the party to host the conference.
After Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri’s presentation, the Politburo
endorsed the recommendations to reduce the number of delegates attending both
the national conference as well as delegates gathered at the provincial virtual
centres.
“It also endorsed the need to follow the Covid-19
regulations and protocols. This implies that all delegates at each provincial
centre must have been vaccinated and tested. They must be able to observe
social distancing,” said Dr Bimha.
Leading by example, the ruling party called on its members
to continue observing Covid-19 protocols to reduce transmission.
The conference will be held in a format that will see
Politburo and central committee members meeting at the Bindura University of
Science Education (BUSE) in Mashonaland Central provinces while across the
country, party senior leaders will follow events from designated centres in
each province with the provincial leadership of Mashonaland Central, the host
province, congregating at BUSE town campus.
This is in line with Covid-19 protocols that include
decongesting public places while the conference will be the first in two years
after last year’s edition was postponed because of the ravaging and
fast-spreading pandemic.
Recently, a technical committee led by the revolutionary
party director for administration Cde Dickson Dzora expressed satisfaction with
preparations for the annual indaba of the ruling party.
“The Transitional Stabilisation Programme will come under
the spotlight during the conference while the introduction of the National
Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) will also be discussed.
“As a party, which is people-centred and with
people-centred policies, we need to take stock of promises which were made in
2018, the resolutions made in Esigodini and Goromonzi and the economic
transformation programme.
We need to see where we are in terms of party structures,
state of the party and the economy. A lot has happened in the past two and half
years, we have transformed this economy as we move towards vision 2030.
“We will talk about milestones achieved and organise
ourselves to romp to victory in 2023.
“We will continue to implement the economic transformation
which will uplift the standard of living of our people.”
“The conference will give us an opportunity to reflect on
the state of the party and state of the economy. During his inauguration
President Mnangagwa said the economy must take a front seat while politics take
the back seat,” said Cde Dzora. Herald
