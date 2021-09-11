NEW TRAIN, MORE BUSES COMING

More than 288 new buses will be delivered next month, while an additional 279 are expected before year-end to boost Zupco’s capacity to provide an efficient and reliable mass public transport system, it has been learnt.
This will add to the 50 buses commissioned last week and
100 others that are on the “high seas”.
As part of measures to establish an integrated mass public
transport system, US$71 million will be sunk into procuring 10 new locomotives
and 100 coaches to be operated under a joint venture between Zupco and the
National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) on urban commuting routes in Harare and
Bulawayo.
The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works will also
soon commission a study into the feasibility of introducing a light rail system
in the country’s two biggest cities.
In the interim, Government is considering increasing
Zupco’s bus-hiring fees to US$275 per day to attract more private transporters
to join the franchise system, including hiking fares by 50 percent to reduce
the subsidy from Government.
Overall, Government’s multi-pronged plan to modernise urban
mass transportation in the country involves addressing transport infrastructure
gaps, enhancing public transport logistics and improving enforcement of traffic
laws and regulations.
A high-level technical team that was set up to develop a
plan to overhaul the urban mass transport system has also proposed that
Government considers introducing urban tolling in Harare as a way of
decongesting the capital.
“The technical team recommend that: Government facilitates
the refurbishment of five locomotives and 48 coaches at a cost of US$2,5
million and US$725 000, respectively, to ensure urban rail transport
reliability,” reads part of the technical team’s report.
“Ten new locomotives and 100 coaches (diesel multiple
units) be procured to replace the old NRZ rolling stock that is being used on
the three routes in Harare and two routes in Bulawayo, which is expensive to
maintain.
“It is proposed that these new coaches be operated as a
joint venture between Zupco and NRZ.
Government speeds up the procurement of the remaining 617
buses by the end of the year 2021.
“The hire fees of buses be reviewed upwards following the
operators’ requests guided by the initial agreement which pegged the hire rate
at US$275 per day and paid in Zimbabwe dollars at the equivalent auction rate.”
Part of the mulled measures include staggering working
hours to spread demand for public transport and alleviate peak-hour demand.
A report recently tabled in Cabinet by Local Government and
Public Works Minister July Moyo titled “Strategies and measures for the
elimination of traffic congestion and the provision of street lighting in the
country’s urban areas: Learning from the Harare Metropolitan Province” outlines
in detail strategies Government plans to deploy to deal with transport
challenges.
It is believed that proposals contained in the report will
be piloted in Harare and later replicated in other cities.
“Elements of the ongoing Emergency Road Rehabilitation
Programme (ERRP) are a major part of the interventions and programmes that have
been initiated. The interventions and projects are broadly categorised under
the following areas: infrastructure; enhanced public transport logistics
(Systems) and enforcement,” reads the report in part.
It adds: “288 buses are expected to be delivered by end of
31st October 2021, while the balance of 279 buses to be delivered by 31
December 2021.
“Government will avail 61 more buses through the franchise
system (for morning and evening peak).”
This year, Government has already taken delivery of 262
buses.
President Mnangagwa commissioned a fleet of 50 new buses
procured from China last week.
To address infrastructure gaps, major city routes such as
Highfield, Glen Eagles, Lyton-Kambuzuma-Mufakose, Chiremba, Alpes and Harare
Drive-Kirkman will be widened under the ERRP.
Filter lanes will also be constructed on the Harare Drive-
Solomon Mujuru Drive (former Kirkman), Bulawayo-Solomon Mujuru Drive, High
Glen-Heany roads.
Government will also modify and add filter lanes at
Kuwadzana and Warren Park roundabouts along Bulawayo road, Westgate roundabout
along Lomagundi road and Amalinda road to decongest traffic, especially during
peak hours.
New traffic lights will be installed at 17 junctions across
the city, while Nelson Mandela Avenue will be converted into one-way lane.
Already, major city bus termini are being renovated and
will be fitted with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
Further, the city will introduce dedicated bus lanes to cut
time spent on the roads. A by-law to restrict the lanes to buses is already
being crafted.
Some of the roads that are set to have dedicated bus lanes
include Jason Moyo-Abdel Gamal Nassar Road (former Rotten Row), Samora
Machel-Marimba roads, Prince Edward Road and Robert Mugabe-Cameron to
Copacabana.
Additional designated pick-up points will be introduced at
places such as the flyover along Seke Road, Jomo Kenyatta Lane (former Park
Lane) /Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro Road (former Charter Road) and Leopold
Takawira (Girls High).
Harare municipal police will be partnering police to
enforce traffic by-laws.
Deployment of police officers in and around the central
business district will be increased to deter illegal pirate taxis.
“With the increased presence of the police at
intersections, roundabouts and trunk routes, there is a marked increase in
discipline and compliance with traffic regulations by road users,” Minister
Moyo added. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment