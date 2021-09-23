MY TWO MINUTES HUBBY BEATS ME UP : WOMAN TELLS COURT

A WOMAN, who was fed up with being physically and verbally abused by her husband, told a court that her man has resorted to pounding her with fists because his sexual organ did not have staying power to give her a good time in bed.

Nonmatter Mlambo (32) approached Western Commonage court to seek legal intervention after her husband, Mqondisi Msipa (45), assaulted her in front of her aunt who had visited them.

Mlambo said the problem started when she engaged her husband’s aunt about Msipa’s erectile dysfunction problem. After that their marriage became a sour affair because Msipa constantly accused her of bad-mouthing him with his aunt.

Mlambo said the situation escalated as her husband would hurl insults at her before assaulting her and would issue death threats. Fearing for her life, Mlambo applied for a protection order against her husband.

“I’m applying for a protection order against my husband who physically and verbally abuses me for confiding in his aunt that we are facing a problem in our marriage because he is sexually weak as he quickly climaxes, leaving me sexually starved.

“His aunt sold me out because she told him that I approached her. After that my husband would verbally attack me and at times, he would beat me up.

In addition to that he is a self-centred man who does not take advice and wants whatever he says to take precedence,” she said.

She added: “I fear that he will end up killing me.”The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Mlambo a protection order against her husband and ordered him not to physically and verbally abuse his wife. H Metro