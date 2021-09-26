MY PROJECTS ARE BEING SABOTAGED :SIKHALA

ZENGEZA West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala yesterday accused the government and Chitungwiza council officials of sabotaging community development projects in the town.
Sikhala said the government had failed to construct a dam
for the country’s third most populous urban area and vowed to lobby Parliament
to ensure the project is implemented.
He spoke at an event to
commission two borehole projects he funded in Zengeza 2 and Zengeza 5.
“Chitungwiza relies on Harare for its water supplies, that
is why potable water is so dear in our town,” Sikhala said.
“When (Ignatius) Chombo was still the Local Government
minister, a private investor approached council to build a dam on a
build-operate-and-transfer basis but the project was shot down,” Sikhala said.
“I have seen the documents and nothing changed when Saviour
Kasukuwere took over from Chombo.”
Sikhala said Parliament was going to descend on Chitungwiza
to investigate complaints he raised on the unprofessional conduct of certain
council officials, who were derailing his projects in the constituency.
“Now some doctor called Kasu, a council official, has
sabotaged my project to provide vendors with suitable vending stalls,” he said.
“This project is for residents, it is for the community and after its completion, it was
going to be handed over to council, which was hoping to benefit from the rates
paid by vendors.”
A council official from the engineering department, Joseph
Zenda, who officiated at the event also appealed to the government to provide a
long-term solution to the water crisis in Chitungwiza by the constructing a
dam.
A circular from Chitungwiza council acting town clerk to all acting works managers said Harare was cutting down its supply of water to the town as water levels at the Prince Edward Dam were dwindling. Standard
