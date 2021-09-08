MY BAND MEMBERS ARE VACCINATED : MACHESO

SUNGURA maestro and Zimbabwe Red Cross humanitarian ambassador Alick Macheso yesterday lamented the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged citizens to get vaccinated to save lives.
The Madhau hit-maker made the remarks on the sidelines of a
media tour of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Clinic’s COVID-19 vaccination site
in central Harare.
“As musicians, we work with the public, so at Orchestra
Mberikwazvo, we found it necessary to get vaccinated as we lead by example
complementing government efforts in combating COVID-19 not by just singing, but
let’s take the lead and get vaccinated,” he said.
“It is almost two years now since artists have not gone to
work and I believe getting vaccinated can be the only way to get back to
normalcy. I, therefore, urge fellow artistes, our fans and Zimbabweans at large
to get vaccinated because we don’t know where this pandemic will take us.”
Macheso said people should not listen to street theories.
“Let’s not listen to those lots of theories discouraging
people from getting vaccinated, these vaccines have been proven by health
authorities so they will not kill us, let’s get vaccinated,” he said.
Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe Red Cross Clinical
director Joel Tapi said they opened the vaccination site to augment
government’s vaccination drive.
“Zimbabwe Red Cross Clinic belongs to the Zimbabwe Red Cross
Society that plays a humanitarian role in assisting the government and in terms
of our model as a clinic we thrive to ensure that we are offering high quality
medical care at a low cost.
“We intend to bridge between the private and public
sectors,” he said.
“In support of the government’s COVID-19 response, we have
also embarked on offering the vaccines (Sinovac and Sinopharm) to the general
public for free, operating just like any other institution.
“We are seeing quite a number of people who are turning up
to receive their vaccines on a daily basis.”
Tapi said as a clinic they offered a variety of services
which include general practitioners, laboratory services, dental clinic and
also specialist clinics that have experts such as physicians, gynecologist,
orthopedic and neuro surgeons. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment