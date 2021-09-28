MUSHIKASHIKA DRIVER SHOT, BUNDLED IN THE BOOT OF HIS CAR

A mushikashika driver in Bikita is lucky to be alive after he was hired to transport three armed robbers who shot and seriously injured him before robbing him of cash and his vehicle.
Lincoln Rukweza(21) of Rukweza village under Chief
Mazungunye is now recuperating at Silveira Mission Hospital after he was shot
with a pistol on the arm and thigh by three unidentified men along the
Nyika-Birchenough Bridge highway last Thursday.
The suspects first tied Rukweza and his colleague Moses
Mwale (23) of Tasariremo village in Mazungunye, with cable ties before bundling
them in the boot of their Toyota Probox vehicle which they were using as a
pirate taxi.
The unknown men dumped Rukweza and Mwale in a bushy area
near Chirima Secondary School about 900 metres off the highway. They then
disappeared with the vehicle and US$55 cash.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa
said the three suspects approached Rukweza at Chikuku business centre and posed
as genuine people looking for transport to the Zvinoitavamwe area near Nyika
Growth point around 8pm on the fateful day.
They paid US$7 as a hiring fee and on their way to
Zvinoitavamwe, Rukweza indicated that he wanted to pick his friend Mwale to
accompany him.
After picking up Mwale and on arrival at the destination
one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and pointed at Mwale’s head before
ordering him to lie on the vehicle seat.
Rukweza was also asked to do the same and the trio was
robbed of cash before their feet and hands were tied with cable ties while
their mouths were stuffed with cloths.
They were then bundled into their vehicle’s boot and later
on dumped in a bush while the suspects sped away in the vehicle.
Mwale managed to untie himself and sought assistance at
Chirima HIGH School and Rukweza was rushed to hospital. Herald
