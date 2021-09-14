MUFAKOSE MAN MURDERED : RESIDENTS CELEBRATE

A Mufakose man was reportedly murdered by unknown assailants on Saturday evening in what some residents described as a revenge attack.
Residents feel the deceased was a known armed robber who
caused the death of two people before the victims’ relatives retaliated.
Caleb ‘Hitler’ Serema, the suspected robber, was murdered
in Mufakose 4 High School yard, close to where he used to rob and attack
passersby – according to residents.
The deceased is reported to have terrorised some residents
at the intersection between Mufakore and Budiriro called panjanji, near
Mufakose 4 High School.
It is reported that he operated in cahoots with his
colleagues and would not attack people they now.
Last week he is reported to have attacked two residents who
later died. Relatives of the deceased victims, allegedly hunted Hitler to
avenge their relatives’ murder.
Hitler lost the ensuing battle of knives and axes. The
incident occurred at around 8pm. Sources said, a voice was heard crying for
help during the time in question.
“He was crying loud for help and people came. The guards
who were there, said they know him since he stays in Chigwenure Street.
“So they said let’s inform his relatives but they found no
one at the house.
“They later found the father at Mhishi Shopping centre
where they advised him that his son had been injured,” said a resident.
Another witness said: “He was attacked by three people and
there were knives on the scene.
“He was found alive but seriously wounded. He cried, and
people thought the attacks are back since its common,” said the source.
Residents, however, felt Hitler deserved his fate. “Anga
ashurungudza vanhu, and people wanted to make sure that he is gone.
“People went to see on their own and he was helpless,” said
another source. Well-wishers tried to save him but to no avail.
“He was seen lying on the ground bleeding heavily all over
his body. His clothes were wet with blood.
“He had deep injuries on his body. The boys in here ferried
him using a wheelbarrow while he was unconscious. They dropped him in front of
his parents’ gate.
“He did not last long before he died,” added another
source. His father was reportedly called but did not come since he was drinking
beer at Mhishi business centre in Mufakose.
“He was forced by his friends to go home only to find his
son dead. “A police report was made before the body was taken for post mortem.
“The police came at around 9:00pm to guard the dead body
while waiting for homicide department.
“They guarded the dead body for the whole night. One of
this friends said: “Hongu shamwari yangu yaiita mabasa akaipa hake ,asi mafiro
aaita anorwadza ndabatikana,” he said.
“People love stealing and robbing but you die the same
way.” His uncle said: “He is my nephew but his work was bad, this was really
bad, ndomubairo wechivi, ndomagumo azvo.
“He has died a painful death,” he said. Another resident
said Hitler was even a problem to his parents.
“I didn’t know gona ana gona wake, his work was really bad,
he even terrorised his parents, anga asingatsiurike, mabasa anotevera munhu.
“This is a warning to his accomplices that fate will follow
them, they should learn to work for themselves.” H Metro
