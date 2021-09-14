MUFAKOSE MAN MURDERED : RESIDENTS CELEBRATE

A Mufakose man was reportedly murdered by unknown assailants on Saturday evening in what some residents described as a revenge attack.

Residents feel the deceased was a known armed robber who caused the death of two people before the victims’ relatives retaliated.

Caleb ‘Hitler’ Serema, the suspected robber, was murdered in Mufakose 4 High School yard, close to where he used to rob and attack passersby – according to residents.

The deceased is reported to have terrorised some residents at the intersection between Mufakore and Budiriro called panjanji, near Mufakose 4 High School.

It is reported that he operated in cahoots with his colleagues and would not attack people they now.

Last week he is reported to have attacked two residents who later died. Relatives of the deceased victims, allegedly hunted Hitler to avenge their relatives’ murder.

Hitler lost the ensuing battle of knives and axes. The incident occurred at around 8pm. Sources said, a voice was heard crying for help during the time in question.

“He was crying loud for help and people came. The guards who were there, said they know him since he stays in Chigwenure Street.

“So they said let’s inform his relatives but they found no one at the house.

“They later found the father at Mhishi Shopping centre where they advised him that his son had been injured,” said a resident.

Another witness said: “He was attacked by three people and there were knives on the scene.

“He was found alive but seriously wounded. He cried, and people thought the attacks are back since its common,” said the source.

Residents, however, felt Hitler deserved his fate. “Anga ashurungudza vanhu, and people wanted to make sure that he is gone.

“People went to see on their own and he was helpless,” said another source. Well-wishers tried to save him but to no avail.

“He was seen lying on the ground bleeding heavily all over his body. His clothes were wet with blood.

“He had deep injuries on his body. The boys in here ferried him using a wheelbarrow while he was unconscious. They dropped him in front of his parents’ gate.

“He did not last long before he died,” added another source. His father was reportedly called but did not come since he was drinking beer at Mhishi business centre in Mufakose.

“He was forced by his friends to go home only to find his son dead. “A police report was made before the body was taken for post mortem.

“The police came at around 9:00pm to guard the dead body while waiting for homicide department.

“They guarded the dead body for the whole night. One of this friends said: “Hongu shamwari yangu yaiita mabasa akaipa hake ,asi mafiro aaita anorwadza ndabatikana,” he said.

The deceased’s cousin said: “He has gone through his work, he had terrorised residents in the area and there was no happiness kukangodoka chete.

“People love stealing and robbing but you die the same way.” His uncle said: “He is my nephew but his work was bad, this was really bad, ndomubairo wechivi, ndomagumo azvo.

“He has died a painful death,” he said. Another resident said Hitler was even a problem to his parents.

“I didn’t know gona ana gona wake, his work was really bad, he even terrorised his parents, anga asingatsiurike, mabasa anotevera munhu.

“This is a warning to his accomplices that fate will follow them, they should learn to work for themselves.” H Metro