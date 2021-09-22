MODEL : WHY I SUPPORT ZANU PF



REIGNING Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province, Anastacia Mthandwa, affectionally known as Anna, has vowed to push President Mnangagwa’s goal of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The young model, who resides in New Luveve, won the inaugural Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo province pageant last year.

Winning the pageant comes with a task to lead developmental projects and for Anna the goal is to help President Mnangagwa achieve Vision 2023 goals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Young Women for Economic Development (YWED) Bulawayo outreach held at a colourful ceremony at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) on Monday, Anna told Chronicle Showbiz that she is a staunch Zanu-PF supporter who wants to see the ruling party succeed in the coming years.

“I am a proud supporter of the ruling party and as the reigning queen my mission is about empowering teenage girls economically, academically and socially and this is in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2023 which I am required to promote,” said Anna.

A data capturing professional, Anna said she has in the past hosted campaigns around the city which seek to change the status quo of the local residents.

“I have held anti-litter campaigns which are also vital in empowering young women in the society through getting knowledge on how litter can be turned into a business venture to enhance a consistent source of income for many.

“I am happy that even though we push projects for girls and women, the men of Zimbabwe have of late been supportive of women-led projects, a sign that we have socially shifted from the patriarchal era,” said Anna. Chronicle