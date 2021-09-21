MISSING UNI STUDENT FOUND DEAD

A Great Zimbabwe University student was found dead on Sunday after going missing for days.

Vilify Agnes Mbakada who was studying Development Studies, left her Gweru home on Thursday to town to collect some money from a cash point.

She was on attachment and her death has shocked fellow students.

Following her disappearance, a search began in which someone posted that the she has been found floating in a dam.

Speaking to some of her close friends they said: “We are told she left home on Thursday achinotora mari paMukuru and she never came back. From Thursday she was never seen and never returned home.

“Messages of her missing were circulated and only to hear that she was found floating in Nyamafufu Dam in Mvuma.”

Another student said the deceased’s phone is missing. “We are also hearing that following her identification, her mobile phone and other particulars are missing.

“We wonder how she ended up being in Mvuma yet she left for Gweru town. This is shocking and we are yet to establish what transpired.

“She was a good colleague.” Another student said Vilify had since stopped going for her industrial attachment due to ill-health.

“She was working in Mvuma for her attachment but later on asked to be excused since she was not feeling well.

“Some say she was going through depression that she went back home but on the fateful day, no one knows what actually happened.”

Theories are emerging that she could have been murdered or committed suicide.

“The fact that her personal belongings are missing is raising eyebrows. If she was not killed where are they then.

“It is also said, since she was going through depression, she could have decided to take her own life. But how did she end up in Mvuma from Gweru, that leaves a lot to be desired.”

Burial arrangements are said to be on Wednesday.

“We are going as students to mourn our fellow student. More details will be coming when we get to her place of resident today,” said another student. Police did not comment on the matter. H Metro