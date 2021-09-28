MISSING TODDLER FOUND DEAD IN CHIREDZI

Tanyaradzwa Muromo, a one-year-old toddler who suddenly went missing from home where he was playing with his eight-year-old brother in Triangle, Chiredzi has been found dead about four km from the homestead.

Tanyaradzwa of Zorro Village went missing on September 17, 2021 and was found by a man only identified as Poshai who was going to his garden on Saturday morning. He reported the matter to Police.

The family and friends had been looking for him for eight days before he was found. The toddler’s mother Melody Muzenda confirmed the development and said her child fell into nearby Cheche River and no one noticed it. No foul play is suspected.

Efforts to get a comment from Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa were futile.

He was laid to rest on Monday in Zvashavane.

Tanyaradzwa’s body was found clad in a red jacket and white trousers, the clothes he disappeared with.

Tanyaradzwa disappeared on September 17, 2021 when he was playing with his 8 year old brother at his home in Zororo village near Cheche river. Masvingo Mirror