MAN SETS LOVER ON FIRE



A 27-YEAR-OLD woman is in critical condition in hospital, after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire.

The woman was burnt allegedly as she was trying to stop the man from setting her car on fire. The man got into the burning vehicle before jumping out.

According to ER24, when they arrived on the scene in Rynfield, Benoni, they found the car on fire in the parking area.

The paramedics found that a man had sustained critical burn injuries while two women had sustained serious burn wounds.

“The patients were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” ER24 said.





“It is believed that the man had poured petrol over a car with a woman inside. Another woman sustained her injuries when she tried to assist in removing the patient from the car,” ER24 added.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Noxolo Kweza said: “The suspect was also injured during the incident and was taken to hospital.”

Kweza said the man is under police guard in hospital. Police are investigating an attempted murder case. The man is also facing charges of malicious damage to property. Daily Sun