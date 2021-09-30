MAN SEES WIFE WALKING WITH ANOTHER MAN, AXES HER

A 21-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his wife before committing suicide by hanging himself on a tree after he had seen her walking with another man in Guruve

The man struck his 16-year-old wife with an axe once on the head at their homestead at Mangondo Village.

He then went on to commit suicide while the wife is fighting for her life in hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and arrest.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of attempted murder where a man aged 21 committed suicide by hanging after striking his wife aged 16 with an axe on the head on September 24, 2021 at Mangondo Village, Guruve.

“The man had seen his wife walking with another man who had been assigned by a self-proclaimed prophet to escort her after seeking spiritual assistance,” he said.

Police are still conducting investigations into the matter. Herald