MAN NABBED WITH MBANJE AT ROADBLOCK

A GOKWE man has been jailed for an effective 26 months after he was found in possession of 2,875kg of dagga without a permit.
Bigboy Munyanyi (34) was last Saturday arrested following a
police stop and search roadblock and was found with the dagga.
Munyanyi was yesterday (Tuesday) hauled before Gokwe
provincial magistrate Mr Musaiwona Shotgame charged with possession of dagga
without a permit.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to an
effective 26 months in jail after 10 months were set-aside on condition of good
behaviour.
In passing sentence, Mr Shotgame hailed the police for
intercepting the illegal dagga before it could find its way into the community.
He said cases of drug dealing were on the rise in the
Midlands province.
“There is need to curtail the source as taking dagga fuels
violent behaviour and crimes,” said Mr Shotgame.
Appearing for the State, Ms Getrude Shoko told the court
that on September 4, police officers deployed on a stop and search roadblock
along Gokwe-Kwekwe highway stopped a black Toyota Wish, registration number
AFM2341, and searched the occupants.
Munyanyi was found in possession of dagga, which was in his
black satchel wrapped in a plastic paper.
He failed to produce a permit when police asked for it,
leading to his arrest. Herald
