MAN LOSES IT AFTER FINDING EX HAVING SEX WITH NEW LOVER

POLICE in Mukumbura, Mashonaland Central province, have arrested a man who, in a fit of rage, pelted his ex-wife with bricks and struck her boyfriend with a log after allegedly finding them being intimate in a granary.
The accused, Kufa Kukunzangoma (60) faces attempted murder
charges.
Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said Kukunzangoma caught his ex-wife Ketai Kapiririi
(40) being intimate with Tapera Chavhundura (34) on Tuesday and meted instant
justice on them.
“I can confirm a case in Mukumbura where Kukunzangoma
struck his ex-wife twice with bricks after assaulting Chavhundura once with a
log on the head, thereby leaving the two battling for life at a local
hospital,” Dhliwayo said.
It is alleged that Kukunzangoma went to his ex-wife’s
homestead around 10pm on Tuesday and was advised that she was not around. He
searched for her around and found her in a compromising position with
Chavhundura in a granary.
In a fit of rage, Kukunzangoma picked a log and struck
Chavhundura once on the head and he became unconscious. His ex-wife tried to
flee, but was struck with a brick on the back and sustained life-threatening
injuries.
Neighbours managed to intervene and handed the accused to
the police. Newsday
