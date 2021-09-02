MAN LOSES IT AFTER FINDING EX HAVING SEX WITH NEW LOVER

POLICE in Mukumbura, Mashonaland Central province, have arrested a man who, in a fit of rage, pelted his ex-wife with bricks and struck her boyfriend with a log after allegedly finding them being intimate in a granary.

The accused, Kufa Kukunzangoma (60) faces attempted murder charges.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said Kukunzangoma caught his ex-wife Ketai Kapiririi (40) being intimate with Tapera Chavhundura (34) on Tuesday and meted instant justice on them.

“I can confirm a case in Mukumbura where Kukunzangoma struck his ex-wife twice with bricks after assaulting Chavhundura once with a log on the head, thereby leaving the two battling for life at a local hospital,” Dhliwayo said.

It is alleged that Kukunzangoma went to his ex-wife’s homestead around 10pm on Tuesday and was advised that she was not around. He searched for her around and found her in a compromising position with Chavhundura in a granary.

In a fit of rage, Kukunzangoma picked a log and struck Chavhundura once on the head and he became unconscious. His ex-wife tried to flee, but was struck with a brick on the back and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Neighbours managed to intervene and handed the accused to the police. Newsday